2023 Racine homicide: Man pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

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The Brief A man convicted in a 2023 Racine homicide has been sentenced to prison. Prosecutors said Jimmy Mumper shot and killed Gilbert Cotton. Mumper pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in July.



A man accused of fatally shooting Gilbert Cotton in Racine more than three years ago pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to prison,

Prison sentence

In court:

Jimmy Mumper, 30, was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide. In July, he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree reckless homicide.

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A Racine County judge later sentenced Mumper to five years in prison and three years of extended supervision with credit for more than a year's time served. Mumper is also ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution.

Jimmy Mumper

The backstory:

Racine police said Cotton, 25, was shot near 17th and Packard on the night of Jan. 18, 2023. When officers arrived, they found Cotton lying on the floor with what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, later identified as Mumper, fled the scene before police arrived.

Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint, Mumper was identified as the shooter in this incident by two witnesses to the crime.

Investigators were given information from witnesses that the incident took place as a result of a domestic-type incident. Mumper was taken into custody, interviewed and transported to the Racine County Jail.