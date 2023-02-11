Expand / Collapse search

2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Milwaukee Mighty Comic Con 2023

There's a brand new comic convention coming to the Midwest called Mighty Con.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Comic convention is returning to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books, and more.

Both children and Adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in all categories.  Sign-up will be taking place at the convention.

Adults can get into the Comic Book Show for $8. Kids 12 and under are FREE.  Every person who attends Mighty Con gets a free comic book at the door to get their day started right.  If you purchased a pass for a postponed show, you don't need to get another one; you're already on the list.

Visit mightyconshows.com to see some of the amazing vendors attending Comic Con.

Milwaukee Comic Con 2023: Specialized magnets

Andy discusses specialized magnets featuring your favorite comic character with FOX6 WakeUp News.

2023 Milwaukee Comic Con: Budget-friendly way to buy for your child

2023 Milwaukee Comic Con: Eye for art

Jeff Balke talks to FOX6 about the art and animation he has made over the years.