2023 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Milwaukee Comic convention is returning to Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend for a brand new and exciting comic convention complete with rare collectibles, vendors, comic books, and more.

Both children and Adults can participate in cosplay contests that will be taking place with great prizes in all categories. Sign-up will be taking place at the convention.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Adults can get into the Comic Book Show for $8. Kids 12 and under are FREE. Every person who attends Mighty Con gets a free comic book at the door to get their day started right. If you purchased a pass for a postponed show, you don't need to get another one; you're already on the list.

Visit mightyconshows.com to see some of the amazing vendors attending Comic Con.