2023 Milwaukee Boat Show at State Fair Park

The 2023 Milwaukee Boat Show will be held at the Expo Center at State Fair Park on Jan. 20-22 and 25-29.

The event will feature over 300 boats from over 70 manufacturers – from kayaks to cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, runabouts, motoryachts, center consoles, deckboats, pro style ski and wakesurf boats, bass and walleye boats and offshore fishing rigs.

Plus boat accessories, marine electronics, boat lifts and dock systems, towable tubes & inflatables, ski and wakeboarding equipment, life jackets & ski vests.

Event highlights:

See Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel throughout the 2Nd Half of the show jan. 25-29

Antique & classic boats. Wisconsin scale boats.

The ho sports Tuber’s truckload sale, their complete inventory on display with the best prices of the year, and the freight paid to your house!

Prizes: