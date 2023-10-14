2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk; join hundreds

Hundreds of people of all ages gathered on Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday morning, Oct. 14 (and despite the cold and rain) to take part in the 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, sponsored in part by FOX6. Isley Gooden shares you the reasons why this walk is so important.

If you cannot walk but would like to help, there is a simple way to donate to the American Red Cross' effort to battle breast cancer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

.