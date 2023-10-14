Expand / Collapse search

2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk; join hundreds

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk for 2023

Hundreds gather on Milwaukee's lakefront to take part in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk for 2023.

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of people of all ages gathered on Milwaukee's lakefront on Saturday morning, Oct. 14 (and despite the cold and rain) to take part in the 2023 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, sponsored in part by FOX6. Isley Gooden shares you the reasons why this walk is so important.

If you cannot walk but would like to help, there is a simple way to donate to the American Red Cross' effort to battle breast cancer.

Walking to support breast cancer research

The rain and wind will chill the air, but there is warmth on Milwaukee's lakefront as hundreds walk to support breast cancer research.

