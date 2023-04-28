2023 Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk set for Saturday, July 29

article

Join FOX6 News for the 25th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 29 at American Family Field.

The event takes place rain or shine, and proceeds will benefit Fisher House Wisconsin! We invite you to register and sign up for Team Fisher House Wisconsin.

The run/walk steps off at 8 a.m. Bring the family, enjoy the course which goes around and through American Family Field, and support Fisher House Wisconsin. It will be a fun and rewarding morning for everyone!

As part of the Fisher House team, you’ll receive a complimentary bobblehead, a commemorative t-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages, a voucher redeemable for one Brewers game ticket to select, eligible 2023 Brewer home game, and complimentary food and beverage following the run/walk.

Learn more information about the 25th Annual 5K & 10K Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk.

We’ll see you July 29 for the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.