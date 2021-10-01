2022 Milwaukee County budget plan unveiled

article

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley delivered his 2022 budget address to the Milwaukee County Board on Friday, Oct. 1.

As noted by the county executive, the budget increases the tax levy by $5.77 million, the maximum amount allowed by the State of Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County taxpayers with a home valued at $150,000 would receive an average 7% reduction in property taxes ($734 to $684), the largest property tax relief in recent memory. In addition, taxpayers would receive additional property tax relief on their municipal property tax, these rates would vary with each municipality.

Crowley noted the 2022 budget plan closes a budget gap of $20 million with no major cuts to services. That said, the county executive said more than 70% of local tax dollars support state-mandated services, and options for increasing revenue are "extremely limited and undesirable. These state mandates are growing twice as fast as our ability to pay for them. Without change, by 2027, state mandates are projected to consume all of our local tax dollars, leaving no funding for local priorities."

Other items of note

The 2022 Recommended Budget creates a new Children, Youth, and Family Services Division which includes the former Division of Youth and Family Services as well as children's programs within the former Disabilities Services Division.

The 2022 recommended budget continues investments in the creation of the East-West Bus Rapid Transit line (BRT) and the delivery of 11 battery-electric buses for the route.

$300,000 is allocated to expand the use of body cameras in the Office of the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

The budget includes a $100,000 investment in tree plantings. With the onset of Emerald Ash Borer disease, Parks has had to remove thousands of ash trees over the past several years. This investment will help redevelop the county’s tree canopy, with a special focus on reforestation in urban areas.

Complete text of budget presentation