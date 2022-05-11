CREO is an annual celebration from Mount Mary University's School of Arts & Design showcasing students work in fashion, studio art, graphic design, interior design and art therapy that culminates in one big show.

And this Saturday evening, it’s back! Brian Kramp is at Mount Mary with a preview of this year’s student designer fashion show called Prismatic Parallel.

CREO 2022: Prismatic Parallel (website)

Mount Mary University is thrilled to announce that the 2022 CREO Fashion show, Prismatic Parallel, will return to our beautiful campus as a live, in-person event on Saturday, May 14!

Over the last two years, runways across the globe have been challenged to reinvent the status quo with unexpected venues, clever applications of technology, and fresh ways to engage guests with show content. These innovations inspired our merchandise management students to create this year's salon-style show that will wind its way through historic Notre Dame Hall, offering a front row seat for every guest to view the stunning creations by our student designers!

All ticket levels include a link to our exclusive video documentary that details the making of this year's production.