2021 Wisconsin State Park admission stickers on sale Dec. 1

2021 Wisconsin State Park admission stickers go on sale on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

You can buy them online, by phone (1-888-305-0398 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and in person at park facilities.

If you're thinking this would make a great holiday gift, it's recommended you make your purchase by Dec. 11.

State trail passes are available only at individual properties or by phone.

CLICK HERE for rates and FAQs from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.