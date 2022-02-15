2021 Red Kettle Campaign; $4.3 million raised

article

The total from The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County's 2021 Red Kettle Campaign is in.

The goal for the 2021 campaign was to raise $3.8 million, and together with the generosity of the community, a total of $4.3 million was raised!

According to a press release from the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County, while the overall County goal was met, it is important to note red kettle donations were down this year (goal: $526,000, raised $439,421). The overall total was also aided with the help of one anonymous donor with a gift of $750,000.

The campaign started on Nov. 12, 2021 and ran through Jan. 31, 2022.

"We are so grateful to the community for their support," said Major Steve Woodard, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County. "By exceeding our goal we will be able to provide food, clothing, shelter and support to even more vulnerable people in Milwaukee County."

Donations will continue to support The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s programs and services, such as the Emergency Lodge homeless shelter, Feed the Kids summer meals program, Coats for Kids program, Toy Shop program, Christmas Family Feast, our food pantries, and emergency assistance vouchers.