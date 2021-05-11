2021 Racine Zoo concert lineup: 'There's something for everyone'

article

The Racine County Zoo announced Tuesday, May 11 the artist lineup for their three 2021 concert series. This includes their 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts along with the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts.

Concerts at the Zoo are a Racine tradition that residents have come to enjoy year after year.

The 2021 season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, pop, reggae, children’s music, contemporary jazz, and smooth jazz. There’s something for everyone!

Animal Crackers (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Wednesday, July 21 – Cindy Bradley

Wednesday, August 4 – Chicago Tribute Anthology

Wednesday, August 18 – Adam Hawley

Wednesday, September 1 – The Flat Cats

Animal Crackers Junior (Doors open at 6 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Friday, July 23 – Ralph's World

Friday, August 20 – Imagination Movers

Music at the Zoo (Doors open at 5:30 p.m., shows begin at 7 p.m.):

Friday, September 3, 2021 – Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Dancing Queen (ABBA Tribute)

Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Petty Union

"After a year of no music, we are back! We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year. We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the Zoo and we want you to join us. These events will be done safely and they will get everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly…music," said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo. "These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine."

Tickets: All tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Junior. For complete details, visit racinezoo.org. For questions, please email info@racinezoo.org. Due to capacity restrictions, there is limited stock, so buy your tickets early! For more information about the artists, shows, or to buy tickets, please visit racinezoo.org.