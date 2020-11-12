2021 Milwaukee County budget signed by County Executive Crowley

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was joined on Thursday, Nov. 12 by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, and Milwaukee County Supervisor & Chair of the Finance Committee Jason Haas for the signing of the 2021 Milwaukee County Budget outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the budget on Monday and officially set into action a strategic plan to implement a vision to achieve racial equity and become the healthiest county in Wisconsin. The 2021 budget passed by the County Board continues investments in children, families, public safety, parks, public transportation, neighborhood services and the County’s workforce.

