2021 Milwaukee Boat Show canceled at Wisconsin State Fair Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Boat Show (January 2020)

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2021 edition of the Milwaukee Boat Show has been canceled. That is according to officials with ShowSpan, Inc., producer of the Milwaukee Boat Show held at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The show is traditionally held in January. But due to the unavailability of the Expo Center, this year’s Milwaukee Boat Show will not be able to take place, as the building is being utilized as a COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility. 

The Milwaukee Boat Show is expected to return to the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center Jan. 21-30, 2022.  

Milwaukee Boat Show (January 2020)

For more information, including the latest in boating products and the full lineup of boats, boat dealers, and manufacturers that were committed to the 2021 Milwaukee Boat Show, you are invited to visit MilwaukeeBoatShow.com.

