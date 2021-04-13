Expand / Collapse search

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Officials with the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show confirmed on Tuesday, April 13 that the show will take place at a new location, Wisconsin State Fair Park, Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9.

A news release says this year’s later dates and new venue will allow for both expansive indoor exhibits as well as outdoor displays. The show will also feature enhanced health and safety precautionary measures to protect attendees, vendors, employees and the surrounding community throughout the duration of the event.

Auto show organizers and Wisconsin State Fair Park staff indicated they are working closely to revise traditional experiences and show elements, to prioritize the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors and employees.

Visit autoshowmilwaukee.com/covid-19 for COVID-19 safety protocols.

