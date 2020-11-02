2020 We Energies Cookie Book to be available online Nov. 4

It's a holiday tradition 92 years in the making. The annual We Energies Cookie Book is set to be released online at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4. This year's version features recipes from Wisconsin bakers, caterers, and chefs.

According to a news release, the tasty recipes were whipped up from across Wisconsin, from Mom’s Holiday Cookies, courtesy of 2 ½ Cups Cupcakery and Bakeshop in Marshfield, to Waukesha’s The Steaming Cup coffee shop and its Double Chocolate Espresso Cookies.



Customers can get their copy of the Cookie Book at one of the events on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Miller Park in Milwaukee or Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton. We Energies will also hand out copies at distribution events across the state through November. More information can be found at we-energies.com/recipes.

For everyone’s safety, all distribution events, including our signature events, will be drive-thru only. Additional safety measures that align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place. Customers are asked to wear masks when picking up the Cookie Book.

According to We Energies, the first Cookie Book was published in 1928 to promote the use of electric appliances for baking. There have been more than 50 editions of the Cookie Book throughout the years.