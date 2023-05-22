2 women shot in Milwaukee, 36th and Wright

article

Two women were shot in Milwaukee Monday evening, May 22 near 36th and Wright.

Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m.

The victims, ages 26 and 28, were taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.