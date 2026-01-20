2 SE Wisconsin schools recognized for success, student achievement
MILWAUKEE - Two schools in southeast Wisconsin are among the 63 U.S. schools named as 2025 National ESEA Distinguished Schools.
Banting Elementary School (School District of Waukesha) and the Hmong American Peace Academy (a public charter school in Milwaukee Public Schools) received the recognition for demonstrating extraordinary success in improving student achievement.
Schools see success in student achievement
What we know:
The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators — formerly the National Title I Association — has recognized exemplary federally funded schools through the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program since 1996. The program celebrates schools nationwide that have made significant progress by effectively utilizing ESEA federal funds to enhance student education outcomes.
Each year, the program highlights the success of schools in one of three categories:
- Category 1: Exceptional student performance and academic growth
- Category 2: Closing the achievement gap between student groups
- Category 3: Excellence in serving special populations of students (e.g. homeless, migrant, English learners, etc.)
Both Wisconsin schools were recognized in Category 1. They will be honored during the 2026 National ESEA Conference, taking place from Feb. 10-12, 2026, in Denver, CO.
More information about the National ESEA Distinguished Schools program, including the full list of 2025 honorees, is available on the ESEA Network website.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.