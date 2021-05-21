Expand / Collapse search

2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Thursday night, May 20 near 20th Street and Highland Avenue. It happened around 11 p.m. 

Police say a 56-year-old Milwaukee man and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man were driving separate vehicles and crashed. 

The 56-year-old man died as a result of his injuries, and the 31-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

