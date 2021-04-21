Expand / Collapse search

2 teens hospitalized after double shooting near 34th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, April 21 near 34th and Burleigh. It happened around 2 a.m. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police say the victims, two 14-year-old girls,  are being treated at local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.   

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee Police at (414)935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

