2 teens hospitalized after double shooting near 34th and Burleigh

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, April 21 near 34th and Burleigh. It happened around 2 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police say the victims, two 14-year-old girls, are being treated at local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee Police at (414)935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).