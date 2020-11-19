2 taken to the hospital following fire in Fond du Lac

article

Firefighters on Thursday, Nov. 19 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Arndt Street near Military Road in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire conditions in the front of the two-story, multiple tenant structure.

One victim was rescued by first arriving crews and was treated and transported to the hospital. A second victim was able to exit on their own and was also transported to the hospital.

"We are grateful that both occupants were able to get out of without serious injuries," said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

The fire caused extensive damage and the building is uninhabitable.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by FDLFR and FDLPD investigators.