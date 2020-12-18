Suspects steal over $1,600 worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Brookfield

article

The Brookfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a retail theft that happened Dec.3 at Kohl's.

According to police, a man and a woman stole over $1,600 in merchandise. It happened around 1 p.m.

Police say the female suspect exited the store with $601.17 in Nike women's sporting apparel without rendering payment. The male suspect exited the store with $1,005.25 in Nike women's sporting apparel without rendering payment.

Both suspects exited the Kohl's parking lot in a blue Chevy Malibu, unknown registration, and unknown direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.