2 shot, wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday: police

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, May 25. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near 49th and Locust.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The shooting appears to be the result of a dispute over money.

Milwaukee police are seeking an identified suspect in connection to this incident.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 76th and Calumet.

Police say the victim, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.