Expand / Collapse search

2 shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened just over an hour apart early Sunday morning, August 22. 

The first shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. near 20th and Congress. 

The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a hospital and is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News 

The second shooting happened around 5 a.m. near 6th and Brown. 

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.  Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Layton and Becher: Significant police presence in south side neighborhood
slideshow

Layton and Becher: Significant police presence in south side neighborhood

There is a significant police presence seen near Layton and Becher on Milwaukee's south side early on Sunday, Aug. 22.