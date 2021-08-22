2 shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened just over an hour apart early Sunday morning, August 22.

The first shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. near 20th and Congress.

The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim arrived at a hospital and is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 5 a.m. near 6th and Brown.

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

