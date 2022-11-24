2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around Van Buren and Brady around 1:53 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene following a report of shots fired. One person was struck and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.