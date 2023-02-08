2 separate shootings in Milwaukee Tuesday; 2 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. near 36th and Wright. The victim, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. near 12th and Greenfield. The victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.