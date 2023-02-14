2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday night, Feb. 13. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 45th and Clarke. The victim, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near 64th and Sheridan Avenue. Police say a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.