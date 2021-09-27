2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 hurt, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday, Sept. 27. Three people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. near 37th and Congress. The victim, a 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 1:52 a.m. near Michigan and Broadway. A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital by Milwaukee Fire Department personnel.

Another 23-year-old man from Milwaukee suffered a minor graze wound and was treated on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be argument-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.