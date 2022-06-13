2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday, June 12 and Monday, June 13. Two people were wounded as a result of the shooting.

The first shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near 20th and Center. A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 38th and Meinecke. A 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.





