2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men hurt, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, Sept. 7. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near 84th and Bender. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are the result of an argument. Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 16th and Pearl.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.