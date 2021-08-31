2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Monday night, Aug. 30. One person is dead and two others wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. near 12th and Vine. The victims, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, and an 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first victim was transported to a local hospital from the scene and treated for her injury. The second victim presented himself to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an ongoing feud and are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

The second shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 24th Place and Capitol Drive. The victim, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was located in the area suffering from serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.