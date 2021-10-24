2 separate Milwaukee shootings leave 2 injured

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Saturday, Oct. 23 into Sunday, Oct. 24 in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old male arrived at a hospital for treatment. The location and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

The second shooting happened near 8th and Lapham around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting is the result of an argument.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in both instances.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

