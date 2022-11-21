2 separate double shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded.

The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 8:41 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. The victims are both 18-year-old Milwaukee women. They walked into to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Shooting near 62nd and Capitol, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.