2 missing Milwaukee kids; police seek help

Milwaukee police are searching for two missing kids, one deemed critically missing.

Chloe-Therese Henderson, 11, was last seen near Palmer and Hadley. She was last seen with 12-year-old Olivia Gee. Police said they were last seen Sunday, April 28, around 2 a.m.

Henderson is described as a Black female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 90 pounds. Police said she is likely wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black and blue Crocs. Henderson is deemed critically missing.

Gee is described as a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds. Gee was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt over a different sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD District 5 at 414-935-7252.