2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16, showed up at the hospital after a shooting near 83rd and Carmen.

Police are looking into what led to these shootings.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.