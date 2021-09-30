2 Milwaukee Public Schools virtual due to COVID-19

Two more Milwaukee Public Schools are moving to virtual learning (flexible scheduling) due to COVID-19, an MPS dashboard shows on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The schools in question include Hartford Avenue University School and Golda Meir School (Lower Campus). When their virtual learning begins is not clear.

Earlier this week, MPS' Lancaster School went virtual for the same reason. Lancaster's students, families, and staff were notified about the transition to virtual learning Sunday evening; the decision made "to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period."

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS)

As of Thursday, the dashboard shows MPS has 1,317 reported cases of COVID-19 – which includes 1008, students, 278 staff, and 31 central office personnel.

