2 Milwaukee officers hurt in crash

Two Milwaukee police officers were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash near 12th and Highland early Sunday, Dec. 5.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. According to police, another driver blew a red light, and the squad and that vehicle then collided.

The officers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.