2 Milwaukee men shot near 19th and Hampton

Two Milwaukee men were shot Monday night, Aug. 22 near 19th Place and Hampton.

The men, ages 54 and 32, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking into what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.