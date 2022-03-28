2 Milwaukee homicides reported Monday night

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reported two homicides Monday night, March 28.

A man was killed near 29th and Roosevelt Monday evening.

The medical examiner said a 19-year-old man died at the hospital after an incident that actually occurred Sunday night near 64th and Stark.

Hours before these were reported, the medical examiner noted 55 homicides in Milwaukee County to date, compared with 30 at this time in 2021.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for details on the two latest homicides.

