2 men shot near 25th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee, 1 in serious condition

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, March 29 near 25th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m.

Police say there are two adult male victims, both being treated at local hospitals. One of the victims is in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).