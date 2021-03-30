Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot near 25th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee, 1 in serious condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near 25th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, March 29 near 25th and Kilbourn. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. 

Police say there are two adult male victims, both being treated at local hospitals.  One of the victims is in serious condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police are asking anyone with information to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

$5,000 reward offered in case of missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man
slideshow

$5,000 reward offered in case of missing 71-year-old Milwaukee man

Johnny Patterson's family has doubled their reward — upping it to $5,000 for information that will bring him home.

Vandal covers BLM, anti-Asian hate messages with paint in Shorewood
slideshow

Vandal covers BLM, anti-Asian hate messages with paint in Shorewood

Trying to mute a message against hate, a vandal was caught on camera throwing paint on the window of a Shorewood restaurant in an attempt to cover the signs in the windows supporting Black Lives Matter and stopping Asian hate.

Brewers Community Foundation has impact on health, education, more

Brewers fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the regular season -- just to get back into the ballpark. But the Brewers organization is more than just baseball.