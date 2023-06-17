2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival at the Gorge

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured, after a shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival Saturday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., authorities were called to reports of shots fired at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said while deputies responded to the call, the suspect "randomly continued to shoot into the crowd." Deputies shot the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries, but no further details were immediately released.

Two people were killed and three people were injured, including the suspect, officials said.

Details on the injured victims would be released at a later time, said Kyle Foreman, public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Beyond Wonderland, which was scheduled for two days, canceled its Sunday events. Many festival attendees are camping on the grounds near the venue. The Gorge is in Quincy, about 150 miles east of Seattle.

An independent oversight group, the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, is investigating the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.