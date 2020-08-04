2 juveniles spotted near vehicle in Bayside, police believe they may have been attempting to 'steal'

An investigation is underway after a suspicious incident Tuesday morning, Aug. 4 in the Village of Bayside. It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Brown Deer Road and Port Washington Road.

According to police, two juveniles approached a resident's vehicle at approximately 5:35 a.m. After a nearby neighbor yelled towards them, they responded by getting into the vehicles pictured below and leaving the area.

"We believe they may have been attempting to steal vehicles or enter vehicles. It looks like it could be a blue Chevy Cobalt and an older model red Jeep Liberty. As of right now we do not have any other potential victims just wanted to pass this along and everyone keep an eye out," said The Village of Bayside Police Department in a Facebook post.

If you have video recordings from a doorbell or other security system that can provide more information, you are urged to contact the Bayside Police Department at 414-351-9900.