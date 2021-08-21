2 injured in separate Milwaukee shootings

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two injured in Milwaukee Friday night, August 20 into Saturday, August 21.

The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. near 20th and Chambers. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police have a suspect in custody at this time.

The second shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. near 34th and Lisbon. The victim, a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken to the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects at this time.

Anyone with information, in either case, is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

