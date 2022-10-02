2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical

Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2.

The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.

Before 5 p.m., police were on scene near 10th and Burleigh, where a man, 32, was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said a gun and suspected drugs were found during their investigation.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.