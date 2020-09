article

Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near 16th Street and Pierce Street Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10 after police said a driver ran a red light.

It happened around 4 p.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle, and the driver of the other vehicle, both 26-year-old men, were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The striking driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.