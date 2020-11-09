2 elementary schools in Whitefish Bay temporarily switch to virtual learning

The Whitefish Bay School District has announced that students and staff at Cumberland and Richards Elementary Schools will transition temporarily to full virtual learning beginning Monday, Nov. 9, and continuing through Friday, Nov. 13.

WFB Middle School and WFB High School will continue in the blended model schedule for the week as indicated below:

Mon, Nov. 9 - Cohort A In Person Learning

Tue, Nov. 10 - Cohort A In Person Learning

Wed, Nov. 11 - Asynchronous Learning for all students

Thurs, Nov. 12 - Cohort B In Person Learning

Fri, Nov. 13 - Cohort B In Person Learning

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Whitefish Bay School District sent the following letter to families:

"Dear Whitefish Bay School Community,

This letter is to notify you that due to an increased number of quarantines of school staff, beginning Monday, November 9, and continuing through Friday, November 13, all in-person learning for students and staff at both Cumberland and Richards Elementary Schools will transition temporarily to full virtual learning. At this point in time, we do not have sufficient staffing to continue effective in-person learning operations in both schools.

Advertisement

Please know that we have carefully considered all options and are continuing to maximize the health and safety of all students, staff, and families. At this juncture, Cumberland and Richards plan to return to our blended model of in-person learning on November 16. Should there be a change to this plan, you will be notified as soon as possible.

As difficult as these transitions may be, the District is committed to continuing learning temporarily in our full virtual modality. Engaging in the virtual modality this week will maximize the health and safety of our students and staff, and stabilize school operations at the elementary schools.

We continue to strongly encourage all school community members to observe the safety mitigation practices that have allowed the District to sustain most in-person learning and school activities to date. Community transmission is at critical levels in the North Shore, county and state. School community members must continue to make decisions that maximize consistent and correct risk mitigation both inside and outside school. Of greatest importance are to avoid non-essential close contact with non-household members, to avoid non-essential travel, to wear masks, and to practice physical distancing, both indoors and outdoors.

Be reminded it is essential that students and staff stay home if they feel ill; wash hands often, continue to wear a mask; and be mindful of your physical distance. These strategies will allow the District to maintain an in-person modality option as much as possible throughout the pandemic. Please see a practical and regularly-updated COVID risk calculator and decision-making app and the DHS-designed decision guide as references.

All Cumberland and Richards staff should report to School to deliver virtual learning, unless you are under health department quarantine. Further direction to students and staff will come from your principal in the near future. Thank you for your flexibility and understanding during this transition."