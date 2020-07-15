2 dogs die in Washington County house fire, cause under investigation

VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD -- Two dogs died in a house fire in the Village of Richfield Tuesday night, July 14. Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m.



Upon arrival, firefighters found the home to be on fire, and they extinguished it. Two dogs perished in the fire. Scenic Road in the area of the fire was closed for several hours.



All of the residents evacuated the home.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.



No one was injured, and the estimated amount of damage is unknown.



Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched along with personnel from the following fire departments: Richfield, Jackson, Germantown, Hartford, Allenton, Slinger, St Lawrence, Sussex, Cedarburg, Lisbon, Menomonee Falls, Merton, and Lifestar Rescue.