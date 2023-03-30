Milwaukee shooting: 2 dead at 37th & Villard
MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to 37th and Villard in Milwaukee late Thursday afternoon, March 30, for the deaths of two people.
Milwaukee police said a man and woman were shot to death.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.