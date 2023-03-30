Milwaukee shooting: 2 dead at 37th & Villard

article

The medical examiner was called to 37th and Villard in Milwaukee late Thursday afternoon, March 30, for the deaths of two people.

Milwaukee police said a man and woman were shot to death.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.