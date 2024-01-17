2 dead from carbon monoxide in Greenfield

article

The Greenfield Fire Department found two dead adults in a single family home after a report of a natural gas leak on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Fire crews said units responded at approximately 3:40 p.m. to the residence near 72nd and Plainfield and found elevated levels of carbon monoxide and no natural gas leak upon arrival.

Crews then located the two deceased adult victims in the home.

All potential sources of carbon monoxide were eliminated and all remaining carbon monoxide was ventilated from the home.

Fire crews said there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

The Greenfield Police Department is currently investigating the deaths with the assistance of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner and working to determine the exact source of the carbon monoxide.

Fire crews are urging people to check if their homes have working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.