2 dead, 1 in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

Two people are dead anther is in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, Oct. 29 in Milwaukee. It happened near 27th and Locust around 11:15 p.m.

Police say a car containing multiple occupants was struck by a reckless vehicle traveling at high speeds. Two 18-year-old Milwaukee women died as a result of injuries caused by the crash while on scene.

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition at a local hospital.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody for reasons related to this incident.

This investigation is still being actively investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.