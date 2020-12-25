2 children die in Christmas morning fire on Detroit's east side

Officials with the Detroit Fire Department say two children are dead and three more have been injured after fire broke out at a home on Helen Street on Detroit's east side Christmas morning.



According to DFD, a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old were found deceased in the front living room of the two-story home.

Officials say three other children, aged 3, 8 and 10 as well as their mother were also injured when they were forced to jump out of a second-floor window to get to safety. The 8-year-old girl and the 10-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns.



The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time.