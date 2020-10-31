2 arrested in robbery home invasion on Milwaukee's south side

Police are investigating a robbery home invasion that happened near S. 16th Street and W. Grant Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday.

A significant amount of marijuana and cash was recovered from the scene. A firearm was also recovered.

Two arrests were made in connection with this incident.

This investigation is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.